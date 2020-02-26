Security situation in Kashmir 'very good', says Army

Stating that overall security situation in Kashmir Valley was “very good”, a top army commander on Wednesday said Pakistan is trying to disrupt it and trying to infiltrate more terrorists into the Indian territory.

“As there is peace and normalcy in the Valley, Pakistan is trying to disrupt it and trying to infiltrate more terrorists into the Indian Territory. To support this infiltration, Pakistan Army is indulging in ceasefire violations along the LoC,” Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon, said in Srinagar.

He said that most of the militant leadership had been targeted and eliminated.

“Today there is hardly any leadership of terrorists, which is able to operate in the Valley,” the army commander said.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire several times in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir valley.

According to official data, the number of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir doubled last year to 3200 compared to 1629 violations recorded in 2018.

The 740-km LoC is under the operational control of the Army and 192 km of International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).