Security tightened along Haridwar borders to stop Kanwariyas from entering

Security was beefed up along the borders of Haridwar district on Saturday to prevent Kanwariyas from entering, as Uttarakhand has suspended the Kawad Yatra this year in view of a looming threat of a third Covid wave.

Though the pilgrimage has been suspended, the possibility that Kanwariyas may still try to enter Haridwar, which shares borders with Uttar Pradesh, to collect waters from the Ganga and offer prayers to Lord Shiva remains.

Deployment along the borders of the district has been stepped up so that Kanwariyas do not enter Haridwar. However, if some of them arrive at the borders they will be requested to go back, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

“If they insist then action will be taken," he said.

With the month of Shravan beginning tomorrow, marking the starting of the pilgrimage, Kanwariyas are likely to make an effort to enter the city.

Hence, deployment along the borders has been strengthened and vigil stepped up to ensure there is no violation.

The Uttarakhand Police has already issued orders to put Kanwariyas under forced quarantine for 14 days if they dare violate the ban on the yatra.

However, there will be no restriction on the entry of tourists who have a negative RT-PCR test report and are registered on the smart city portal.