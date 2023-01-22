Security tightened further across J&K after twin blasts

Ahead of Republic Day and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entering Kashmir, security has been put on high alert across the Valley.

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place as a part of foolproof security for the smooth passage of all official functions of January 26, officials said. Besides, the security arrangements will continue even after January 26 as the Gandhi-led yatra is scheduled to culminate in Srinagar on January 30.

Additional forces, including police and paramilitary CRPF, have been deployed across the union territory (UT) and arrangements are in place to ensure both events pass off peacefully, they said. All the CCTVs have been made functional in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir and the movement of vehicles, pedestrians are being closely monitored from the respective police control rooms.

On Saturday nine people suffered multiple wounds in twin blasts that rocked Transport Nagar in the Narwal area of Jammu following which security was tightened further across the UT.

Reports said after the twin blast, frisking has been intensified in Srinagar and Jammu besides on highways and sensitive areas of the UT. “This time around, we have a double challenge - one Republic day and another of the yatra,” a senior police official said.

He said extra deployments have been made wherever necessary and all security agencies have been directed to maintain the highest level of alertness to foil the evil designs of the enemy.

“Extra vigil is being maintained on the highways as terrorists may try to attack the yatra taking advantage of hilly terrain between Jammu and Srinagar,” the official said and added that aerial surveillance through drones in Srinagar and Jammu is being done to avert any tragedy.

In Srinagar, police including the female police and CRPF have started intense frisking operations with commuters travelling on four-wheelers and two-wheelers being frisked thoroughly.

The main Republic-day function will be held at Jammu where L-G Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour. In Srinagar, L-G’s advisor, Rajiv Bhatnagar will take the salute of the parade and also hoist the national flag.