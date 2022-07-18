Security tightened in Bihar districts with heavy 'Kanwariya' footfall

Additional deployment of police has been made in districts of Bihar known for a heavy footfall of 'Kanwariya' pilgrims, a top officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, J S Gangwar said districts such as Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Naugachia and Banka have been provided with a buffer of 3,000 police personnel and as many homeguards.

"These 6,000 personnel would be in addition to cavalry units and tear gas squads. The districts happen to be the ones where Kanwariya pilgrims have been known to gather," said Gangwar.

He said Jamalpur Railway Police District, which covers the aforementioned districts, is also being provided with extra forces.

"The additional deployment will remain in place for 40-45 days since movement of pilgrims is seen, albeit on a diminished scale for up to 15 days after Shraavan is over," said the ADG.

Temples of Lord Shiva are known to attract huge crowds during the month, especially on Mondays.

There is palpable enthusiasm among devotees, who were deprived of access to places of worship in the auspicious month in the past couple of years when the state was under COVID-induced lockdown.

'Kanwariyas' in the state are mostly known to travel to Deoghar, now in Jharkhand, where they offer 'Gangaajal' at the Baidyanath Dham shrine.