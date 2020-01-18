Sedition case: Arrest warrant against Congress leader Hardik Patel

A sessions court here on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leader Hardik Patel after his repeated absence from the trial of sedition case registered back in 2015 during the violent agitation for reservation for Patidar community.

Additional Sessions judge B J Ganatra issued the arrest warrant after the prosecution objected to Hardik's absence from the trial on several occasions.

The prosecution argued that Hardik is breaching the bail condition that mandates him to cooperate with his presence in the court for a speedy trial.

Earlier, Hardik's lawyer had sought exemption from appearance in the court citing personal reasons.

The exemption plea was opposed by the prosecution which alleged that Hardik is only trying to delay the trial.

Two other key accused in the case Dinesh Bhambhaniya and Chirag Patel were present in the court. The trio was part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) which spearheaded the agitation for reservation.

The agitation turned violent in August 2015 that led to widespread incidents of riots, arson and deaths of over a dozen people from the Patel community.

Hardik and his key associates were booked by Surat and Ahmedabad police in two separate sedition cases.