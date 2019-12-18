Seelampur violence: Delhi Police uses drones to monitor

As the violent protest erupted against the amended citizenship law in Seelampur area, the Delhi Police on Tuesday used drones to monitor the situation and identify potential trouble zones.

According to a police official, the drones took images of several areas of Seelampur area, where angry protestors demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act torched several motorcycles, pelted stones at security personnel and damaged buses and a police booth.

"We monitored the situation during the protests through drones which also took the images of those involved in violence," the official said.

Images taken by the drones will play a vital role in police investigation, he also said.

Last month, the Delhi Police had also used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the city in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

In 2014, drones were also used in the riot-affected Trilokpuri by the police for monitoring the fragile situation and identifying potential trouble zones in the east Delhi locality.