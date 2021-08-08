Self-rule: Mehbooba's formula to resolve Kashmir issue

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday pitched for her party's self-rule formula for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, saying it addresses both internal and external dimensions of the problem.

Chairing a meeting of youth PDP leadership from all districts of the Valley, Mehbooba also underlined the need to initiate a threadbare conversation on how the PDP's vision and roadmap have become all the more important given the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the fast-changing geopolitical situation in the subcontinent.

"Self-rule is an internally consistent framework indicative of direction for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. It addresses the internal and external dimensions of the problem in a manner that is realistic, practical, just and acceptable. It is a creative framework for the resolution of the issue without compromising the sovereignty of the two nation states involved," the PDP president said.

Also Read | Will knock doors of Parliament to make BJP govt answerable: PAGD

Mehbooba said the youth are the beacon of hope for bringing about a lasting change in the polity of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These are the times of the youth, for the youth. The mantle of responsibility has befallen the youth of J&K to shape a brighter future for the coming generations. Youth should not shy away from mainstream politics but rather take up the role and responsibility," she said.

At the meeting, the party's chief spokesperson gave a detailed presentation on the contours and elements of the self-rule roadmap and asked the participants to take it to the masses.