Self-styled godman booked for raping two minors in Haryana

A self-styled godman of an ashram here was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls repeatedly over three days, police said.

They said Baba Laxanand, who runs an ashram at Raipurani in Panchkula district, has been absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

"Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, told the police that they had gone to the ashram three days back to perform service. Baba Laxanand raped them repeatedly," Station House Officer (SHO) Neha Chauhan told reporters.

She said the minors had come to the ashram from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The matter came to light after the victim and their mother narrated the ordeal to the police.

Police booked Laxanand on charges of rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.