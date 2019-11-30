Sellers wear helmets to sell onions at Rs 35/kg

Subsidised onions are being sold at Rs 35 per kg at Biscomaun co-operative's mobile outlets in Bihar and sellers wear helmets predicting public outrage

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 30 2019, 12:16pm ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2019, 12:25pm ist
Onion sellers wear helmets while selling subsidised onions in Bihar (ANI Photo)

An apex cooperative marketing society of Bihar on Thursday said it will sell onion at Rs 35 a kg here from Friday to provide relief to people from the skyrocketing price of the vegetable.

People thronged Biscomaun outlets waiting for hours to buy onions at a subsidised rate. Sellers wore helmets predicting public outrage.

Residents of the city are buying onion at a price between Rs 65 and Rs 75 per kg.

Each individual will get a maximum of two kg of onion at the rate of Rs 35 per kg, Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Ltd (BISCOMAUN) Chairman Sunil Singh told reporters.

Onion at the subsidized rate will be sold by BISCOMAUN personnel at 24 locations of the city including Saguna More, Rajiv Nagar More, Kankarbagh, Boring Road and near the state secretariat. 

-With inputs from PTI and ANI

 

 

