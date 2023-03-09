J&K: ED raids 3 locations over ‘selling’ of MBBS seats

'Selling' of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students: ED raids at three locations in valley

The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the J&K Police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 09 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 15:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to "selling" of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said here.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area here, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, they said.

The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the J&K Police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations.

The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to "selling" of MBBS seas in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MBBS
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Enforcement Directorate
ED
raids

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 