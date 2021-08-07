Former Madhya Pradesh minister Babulal Jain dies at 88

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Babulal Jain dies at 88

Jain's last rites were performed with state honour on Saturday evening

  • Aug 07 2021, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 19:49 ist
Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Minister Babulal Jain died of prolonged illness at a private hospital in Ujjain, family sources said on Saturday.

Jain, 88, died late on Friday night, and is survived by two sons and a daughter, they said.

The four-time MLA was first elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Ujjain North constituency, and was later elected thrice from the Mahidpur Assembly segment. The BJP leader was made the chairman of Samanya Nirdhan Kalyan Ayog with a minister's rank in 2007, and later appointed as the deputy chairman of the MP State Planning Commission.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Jain's residence in Ujjain and paid tribute to the departed leader. “Babulal Jainji dedicated his life to the nation and public service by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He always stood firm against injustice. He raised his voice during the Emergency and faced torture in jail, but it did not frighten him,” Chouhan said.

Jain's last rites were performed with state honour on Saturday evening. State BJP president V D Sharma and other leaders condoled Jain's death.

