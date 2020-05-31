Senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir tests positive for COVID-19

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 forcing authorities to quarantine 15 persons, including officials from various departments, who had come in contact with the officer.

Sources told DH that the officer had attended a high-level meeting in Jammu that was chaired by a top bureaucrat and attended by a financial commissioner, a principal secretary, a senior bureaucrat in the disaster management authority and officials from health and medical education department.

“As many as six IAS officers and several officers of Health and Medical Education departments were present in the meeting in which the officer, who later turned out positive, also participated,” they said and added the meeting was held on Saturday evening as a precursor to discuss lifting of lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory from June 8.

Sources said soon after testing positive the officer was taken to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana super-speciality hospital in Kakryal in Reasi district on Sunday morning, while bureaucrats in his contact were either sent to a hotel or home quarantine.

“Currently the samples of his contacts are being taken. Efforts are also on to trace all those who were in unsafe sustained contact with the officer during his visit to Kashmir recently,” they added.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole said that they are tracing all those who had “unsafe sustained contact” with the officer. However, he said there is no need to panic.