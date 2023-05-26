Senior IPS officer Rahul Sharma inducted as DIG in CBI, 4 SPs promoted

Senior IPS officer Rahul Sharma inducted as DIG in CBI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 17:54 ist
CBI logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior IPS officer Rahul Sharma has been inducted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI, while four officers working as Superintendents of Police have been promoted, according to official orders.

Sharma, a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, has been inducted for a period of five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Four officers -- Amanjeet Kaur, Nirmala Devi S, Abhinav Khare and Ashok Kumar -- have been appointed as DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While Kaur, Nirmala Devi S and Khare are IPS officers of the 2009 batch, Kumar belongs to 2006 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise).

These officers were already working as SPs in the probe agency.

The tenures of Raghvendra Vatsa and Gagandeep Gambhir, both working as the DIG in the CBI, have also been extended till November 17, 2023 and November 24, 2023, respectively.

The tenure of Murali Rambha, working as SP in the agency, has been extended by an year, up to July 7 next year, another order said.

CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation
Haryana
IPS
India News

