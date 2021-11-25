Senior RSP leader Abani Roy passes away at 84

Abani Roy, a senior RSP leader and former MP, passed away on Thursday.

He was 84.

Roy passed away at RML Hospital in Delhi. His mortal remains will be brought to N K Premachandran's residence where leaders will pay their tributes.

The cremation will take place at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 5 pm.



