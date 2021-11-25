Senior RSP leader Abani Roy passes away at 84

Senior RSP leader Abani Roy passes away at 84

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2021, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 12:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Abani Roy, a senior RSP leader and former MP, passed away on Thursday. 

He was 84. 

Roy passed away at RML Hospital in Delhi. His mortal remains will be brought to N K Premachandran's residence where leaders will pay their tributes.

The cremation will take place at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 5 pm. 
 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RSP
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 