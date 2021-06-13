Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh breathed her last on Sunday.

Indira Hridayesh, 80, was the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly and held key portfolios such as Finance, Public Works, Parliamentary Affairs in the Uttarakhand government.

Indira Hridayesh breathed her last at the Uttarakhand Bhawan in the national capital where she had arrived for meetings with senior Congress leaders for the assembly elections next year.

Born in Ayodhya on April 7, 1941, she was a four-term member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and served four terms as Member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Haldwani since the formation of the hill state in 2000.

“Indira Hridayesh was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Indira Hridayesh was a strong link of the Congress in Uttarakhand. She dedicated her life to public service till the end. Her social and political contributions are an inspiration,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the death of Indira Hridayesh. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank termed the passing away of Indira Hridayesh as a personal loss.

“We are shocked by the sudden demise of Indira Hridayesh. The Congress family will always feel the void left behind by your departure,” Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said.