'Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir'

Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir, to be booked under PSA: Police chief Dilbagh Singh

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 12 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 11:02 ist
Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh.

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai and some members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami have been detained and are likely to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Sehrai is chairperson of the pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Hurriyat,

Besides him, about a dozen other members of the Jamaat-e-Islami have been taken into custody, Singh said.

The police action comes days after veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his complete disassociation from politics.

Sehrai had taken over from Geelani and was representing the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of 26 separatist parties.

This faction of the Hurriyat is different from the one led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who has favoured dialogue as a means to end the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sehrai's son, Junaid Sehrai, a divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter in the city's Nawakadal area in May this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Dilbagh Singh
Hurriyat
Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir
Public Safety Act
separatists

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 