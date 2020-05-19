Separatist leader’s son among two Hizbul militants killed in Srinagar

Junaid Sehrai, son of hardline Threek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai, was among two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in an encounter with security forces in old city Srinagar on Tuesday.

A policeman was also killed while another cop and three paramilitary CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured in the encounter which broke out during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at congested Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that two Hizbul militant were killed in the encounter without revealing their identities. However, sources told DH the slain militant is Junaid Sehrai who had figured in top 10 most-wanted list of militants last week after the killing of Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo on May 6.

Reports said security forces blasted the two houses where militants were hiding. This is the first encounter post-Abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year in Srinagar.

“This is a deliberate operation and we are going slow to ensure there is no collateral damage. The area is congested and we are taking full time to ensure there is no damage to life and property of civilians,” a police official, overseeing the operation said.

Mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in Srinagar as a precautionary measure.

This is for the first time that son of any senior separatist leader of the stature of Sehrai has been killed in Kashmir. Sehrai junior, an MBA from Kashmir University actually hails from Tikipora village in northern Kupwara, from where Mannan Wani, a scholar of Aligarh Muslim University also hailed. Wani was killed last year by security forces after joining the Hizbul. The two were reportedly friends.

The 76-year-old Sehrai was elected chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2018 after Syed Ali Geelani relinquished his post. Geelani was the founding chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat since it was formed in 2004, while Sehrai was the organisation’s general secretary.