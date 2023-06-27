Delhi: 70-yr-old dragged on road, robbed of ₹1 lakh

Septuagenarian trader dragged on road, robbed of ₹1 lakh in Delhi

Cops said the trader was sitting on a motorcycle as a pillion outside his shop when two men reached there and tried to snatch his bag.

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old trader was dragged on the road in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar when he tried to resist two robbers who snatched his bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash and fled the spot, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 19 when the victim, Sansar Singh, was going home in Ghaziabad after closing his general store in Mandoli area, they said, adding no arrest has been made in the case.

According to police, Singh was sitting on a motorcycle as a pillion outside his shop when two men reached there and tried to snatch his bag. When he resisted, one of the robbers threatened him with a pistol and took away his bag containing the money, police said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the CCTV footage, Singh is seen sitting as a pillion on the motorcycle when two men came towards him and tried to snatch a bag from his hand. When the victim tried to resist, he got dragged and the robbers managed to escape with the bag.

The victim who fell on the road was later seen standing up while the two men got onto a bike standing on the opposite side of the road. Police said an associate of the robbers -- the third suspect in the case -- was waiting for the duo so that they could escape from the spot immediately after the incident.

Efforts are being made to identify the suspects and teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

A case was registered at Harsh Vihar police station.

