Services on Delhi Metro Pink Line to be curtailed from July 12-15 due to OHE work on a section

Delhi Metro services on the Pink Line will be curtailed from July 12-15 on account of interlinking work of overhead equipment (OHE) on its yet to be opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, officials said on Saturday.

Civil work on a small stretch of non-operational segment on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor was recently completed, thus physically bridging the long-standing gap on the 58 km-long metro line.

The Pink Line spans 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities for a long time, due to which, the line remained disjointed for some distance there.

The total length of the stretch which "remains to be linked is 289 metre", according to the Delhi Metro.

"Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will NOT be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri stations, and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations from July 12-15," the DMRC said in a statement.

Also, Mandawali, West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will be closed in this period, it said.

Train services during these days on the Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section, the statement said.

Services will be regulated in view of the work to be undertaken on the unoperationalised section, officials said.

"First and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (i.e. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period," it said.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period, the officials said.

Normal train services on the corridor will be resumed as per the present practice from July 16 onwards, the DMRC said.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. And, all station on the line have been opened.

This corridor will further be extended from Majlis Park to Maujpur in Phase-IV, making it the longest single metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km. After completion of the Phase-IV, the Pink Line will also become the only Ring Corridor of Metro in the country, the DMRC had earlier said.