Services row: Civil Services Board meeting delayed due to Delhi chief secretary's 'busy' schedule

Delhi chief secy 'busy', civil services meet put off

Earlier, transfers and postings of all Delhi government officers were decided by the Lieutenant Governor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 16:58 ist
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

 A meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) convened by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday to consider the AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Department Secretary Ashish More, was delayed due to his busy schedule, official sources said.

The meeting could not take place on time as the chief secretary remained busy throughout the day, they said.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as two members of the CSB waited for Kumar till 8:30 pm, the government sources said.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.

In an order issued on Monday, Bharadwaj had said the chief secretary will not try to "influence" the preparation of the draft of the meeting or two members of the CSB in any manner.

Besides directing More's removal, Bharadwaj had ordered that he be replaced by IAS A K Singh. The transfer orders are yet to be implemented.

The CSB is chaired by the chief secretary. It comprises the additional chief secretary and the services secretary as member and member-secretary, respectively. The CSB deals with matters related to the transfer of IAS officers under the Delhi government.

