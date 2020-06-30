Services will remain closed for commuters until further notice: Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro closes service until further notice

Delhi Metro closes service until further notice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 30 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 18:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the 'Unlock 2' guidelines issued by the government, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the 'Janata Curfew' was observed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, the nationwide lockdown was announced which came into effect from March 25.

"Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the guidelines issued by the government," a senior official said.

The DMRC also tweeted to announce that services will remain closed.

During normal operations days, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is over 26 lakh.

The Centre on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' — the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country — and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed.
 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the detailed guidelines that will be applicable from July 1, after the 'Unlock 1' phase ends on June 30.

