7 children storm venue to stop father's 5th marriage

Seven children, their mothers storm wedding venue to stop father's fifth marriage in UP

Ahmad's fifth marriage on Tuesday night was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who barged into the wedding venue and created a ruckus

IANS
IANS, Sitapur,
  • Sep 01 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 11:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The fifth time was not so lucky for Shafi Ahmad, 55.

Ahmad's fifth marriage on Tuesday night was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who barged into the wedding venue and created a ruckus.

When the children disclosed their identity to the bride's family, an argument ensued which soon turned into a fist fight.

A large number of people gathered at the spot and thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh, said: "The groom's children informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused."

The children said that their father had stopped giving them money for monthly expenses and when they learnt about his fifth marriage, they decided to take action.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 