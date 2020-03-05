Seven coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, a dozen under observation

Seeking to allay fear of COVID-19 in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that only seven cases of coronavirus has so far been reported in the state.

UP health minister, Jai Pratap Singh told reporters that of the 175 samples sent for testing, as many as 157 were found to be negative.

''While seven persons have been found to be having high viral load, 11 others are under observation....their reports are awaited,'' Singh said. Of the seven, six were from a family in Agra and another hailed from Ghaziabad.

The minister said that contact tracing is being done to ensure that all those, who had come into contact with any person affected with the virus are screened.

He said that the state government has made arrangements for screening of passengers arriving at any of the airports in the state from COVID-19 affected countries.

The minister also said that isolation wards have been set up at all district government hospitals and seven medical colleges across the state. ''We are fully prepared to deal with any crisis if it arises,'' he added.

According to the sources, screening of visitors to Taj Mahal in Agra have also started.

Some private schools in Agra and Noida were closed following the virus scare. According to the reports, parents at a private school in Agra created a ruckus on Thursday and asked the management to close the school. Two schools in Noida have also suspended classes and sanitised their premises.