Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down a hill in J&K's Kishtwar

Seven persons were killed and two others critically injured after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dangduru power project site in remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area. “Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.

He said both the injured were rushed to a hospital by the rescuers and local residents. Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve.

The vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet before coming to halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on-the-spot, while one more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital. Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident “unfortunate” and assured all possible help to the affected families.

“Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site… Injured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided,” Singh wrote on Twitter.