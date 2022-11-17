Seven killed, four injured in road accidents in Assam

Seven killed, four injured in road accidents in Assam

Five people were killed in two accidents in Nalbari district, and one each in hit-and-run cases in Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

At least seven people were killed and four injured in separate road accidents in different parts of Assam on Thursday, police said.

Five people were killed in two accidents in Nalbari district, and one each in hit-and-run cases in Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, they said.

In one of the accidents in Nalbari, four people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railing of a bridge in Banekuchi area early in the morning.

The vehicle was returning to Guwahati from Howly area in Barpeta district. The passengers were employees of a private hospital in the city.

"We suspect it to be a case of over-speeding and there was low visibility due to thick fog. The driver and three others were killed in the accident," a police officer said.

Among the four hurt, one sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In a similar accident in Ghograpar area, a vehicle carrying three people hit the railing of a bridge early in the morning.

One was killed on the spot, while the two others were injured, another police officer said.

In a hit-and-run accident in Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, a local youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

In another similar accident, a woman was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle while she was out for a morning walk in Raha area of Nagaon district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Accident
Death
India News

What's Brewing

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

 