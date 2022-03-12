Seven killed in fire in Delhi's Gokalpuri

Seven killed in fire in Delhi's Gokalpuri

The fire spread to over 60 huts

IANS
IANS,
  Mar 12 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 09:50 ist
Seven people lost their lives after fire broke out in Delhi's Gokalpur village area on late Friday night. Credit: IANS Photo

At least seven people were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at Gokalpuri village of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident around 1.00 a.m. near pillar no 12, Gokalpuri village in north east Delhi following which 13 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"Seven charred bodies have been recovered from the huts," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

He said that the fire spread to over 60 huts, adding that the situation is now under control.

 

Delhi
Fire
Accident
India News

