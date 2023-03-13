Seven militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year

There has been a significant decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir as only seven militants have been killed this year till March 12 against 31 in the same period last year.

Official data reveals that seven militants, including three foreigners, were killed in Kashmir in four encounters with security forces this year. In the first encounter of the year on January 8, Army shot dead two Pakistani terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region.

On January 17, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, who had managed to escape an anti-militancy operation in Budgam district’s Redbugh area two days back, were shot dead by the police and the Army at a joint checkpoint set up in the district.

On February 16, the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing one militant. Later on February 28, two militants and a soldier were killed during a 12-hour battle in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Last year 31 militants were killed in 15 encounters with security forces from January 1 to March 10.

A senior police officer told DH that the reason for decline in encounters was due to low local recruitment into militancy. “The number of active militants in Kashmir has come to double digit and they too are on the run. Not many locals are joining militancy and infiltration from across the border is at rock bottom,” he said.