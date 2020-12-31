Seven patients with new Covid-19 strain under treatment in Delhi

Seven persons are admitted in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital with the new UK strain of Covid-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Officials said that out of the seven, four are from the national capital. A total of 38 Covid-19 patients are presently undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital.

Jain also said that the Delhi government has decided to make LNJP and Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospitals available for non-Covid-19 patients as the number of cases is decreasing.

To avoid huge crowds during the New Year celebrations, the Delhi government also imposed a night curfew for two days -- from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 -- to ensure that there are no lapses that can lead to a spike in the much-controlled situation of infection in Delhi.

Asked about shutting down Covid-19 Care Centres, Jain said that these centres did not see any patients for quite some time and it did not make sense to keep them up and running.