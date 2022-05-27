7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to field hospital in Partapur

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 27 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 18:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Atleast seven army personnel were killed and several others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river in Turtuk sector of cold desert Ladakh on Friday.

An army spokesperson said a party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. “The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” he said in a statement.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur, the spokesperson said and added that seven soldiers succumbed to injuries later.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command,” he added.

The Shyok River (the river of death) is a tributary of the Indus River that flows through northern Ladakh and enters Gilgit–Baltistan, spanning some 550 km.

The Shyok Valley is the valley of the Shyok river and is close to the Nubra Valley. Khardung La on the Ladakh range lies north of Leh and is the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys. The Siachen Glacier lies partway up the latter valley.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is closest to the new road India has built along the Shyok river to Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO) - the most remote and vulnerable area along the LAC in Ladakh.

Since the Glawal valley flaer-up in June 2020, the Indian army had been ramping up infrastructure along the LAC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India News
Ladakh
Accident

What's Brewing

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 