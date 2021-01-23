Seven-year-old girl sexually harassed by three juveniles in UP's Banda: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by three juveniles in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The three boys, aged between 12 and 14 years, allegedly took the girl to a secluded place and sexually harassed her, SHO of Girva police station Arjun Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and one of the three boys has been apprehended, the SHO said.

He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday, Singh said, adding that efforts were on to trace the other two.

ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh said the girl has been sent for a medical examination.