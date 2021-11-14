Several detained as Congress launches 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Jammu

Scores of Jammu and Kashmir Congress workers and leaders, including several former ministers, were detained by police as the party launched the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' against the "anti-people" policies of the BJP-led central government here on Sunday, a Congress spokesperson said.

The launch of the 15-day nationwide campaign, through which the Congress aims to highlight the issue of inflation and price rise among others, coincided with the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Congress workers led by senior party leaders including former ministers and legislators Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney and Ravinder Sharma assembled at Gandhi Nagar in the city and paid rich tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary, the spokesperson said.

Later, he said a large number of party leaders and workers were detained by police as they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan under the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' to lodge protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and its "failures on various fronts especially the unprecedented price rise, large scale unemployment and anti-farmers and anti-poor policies".

Police officials said the Congress leaders and activists were briefly taken into preventive custody as they tried to take out a rally in violation of prohibitory orders.

