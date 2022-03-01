Cylinder blast at maternity hospital in J&K, many hurt

Several injured in cylinder blast at maternity hospital in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 13:15 ist

Several persons were injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity & Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, ANI reported. It is not yet known how many were in the hospital at the time or if there are any casualties.

More details awaited.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
cylinder blast

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 