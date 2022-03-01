Several injured in cylinder blast at maternity hospital in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Several persons were injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity & Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, ANI reported. It is not yet known how many were in the hospital at the time or if there are any casualties.
Jammu & Kashmir | Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity & Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Anantnag
Details awaited.
March 1, 2022
More details awaited.
