Several injured in group clash in UP village, 12 booked

Several injured in group clash in UP village, 12 booked

Twelve people from both groups have been booked by the police for the violence that broke out on Tuesday evening

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Feb 23 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 14:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Nala village of Shamli district, police on Wednesday said.

Twelve people from both groups have been booked by the police for the violence that broke out on Tuesday evening, Kandhla Police Station SHO Prashant Kapil said.

According to police, two men, Harboor and Ashish, confronted each other over a minor issue which flared up when others joined them and used sticks and stones against each other.

Security has been tightened in the village after incident, said the officer. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shamli district
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

 