Several injured in group clash in UP village, 12 booked

Several people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Nala village of Shamli district, police on Wednesday said.

Twelve people from both groups have been booked by the police for the violence that broke out on Tuesday evening, Kandhla Police Station SHO Prashant Kapil said.

According to police, two men, Harboor and Ashish, confronted each other over a minor issue which flared up when others joined them and used sticks and stones against each other.

Security has been tightened in the village after incident, said the officer.

Watch the latest DH videos: