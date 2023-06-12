Kejriwal 'hypocrite': BJP on rally attendance row

Several people from BJP attended AAP rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal; BJP hits back

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 15:57 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party's 'maha rally'. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed that even BJP workers and supporters participated in the AAP's rally held here a day ago since they were unhappy with the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

The BJP, however, claimed even AAP supporters did not attend the rally despite being allured by the ruling party in Delhi.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of people gathered for the "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

"Several people from the BJP attended the rally against the ordinance on Sunday. The BJP people are also saying that Modiji did not do the right thing by bringing the ordinance," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to it, Delhi BJP tweeted, "AAP people did not come to the rally... the chairs were empty. Despite giving Rs 500, car on rent, and food, there was no one to listen to your fraud. The people know that no one has been more cunning, shameless and hypocritical than you."

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

India News
Delhi
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Ordinance

