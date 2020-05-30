Several youths detained for trying to stage protest in Jammu

Many youths detained for trying to stage protest in J&K

PTI
  • May 30 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 20:09 ist

 At least four youths were detained on Saturday after they tried to hold a protest demonstration at the exhibition ground here in violation of lockdown rules, officials said.

The youths, under the banner of Ambedkar Yuva Sangathan, were wearing face masks but were whisked away by police in a vehicle soon after they gathered near the Press Club for the demonstration, the officials said.

R D Thappa, who was leading the protesters, said they had taken to the streets to lodge their protest against the alleged disrespect shown to the statue of Guru Ravidas in Haridwar.

Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus lockdown
Detained

