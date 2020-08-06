Congress workers waive black flags at Kejriwal at AIIMS

Sexual assault case: Delhi BJP expresses shock, Congress workers waive black flags at Arvind Kejriwal at AIIMS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 21:41 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves after visiting a 12-year-old survivor of rape and assault at AIIMS Hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Congress workers waived black flags and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he arrived at AIIMS on Thursday to meet the 12-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted while the BJP's city unit expressed shock over the incident and said it will provide financial aid to her family.

The Delhi Congress leaders, including state president Anil Kumar, also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor's office, demanding a CBI enquiry in the case and arrest of the culprits.

Besides the sexual assault, the girl was hit on the face and head with a sharp object. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours at her home in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also said he was "deeply shocked to learn about the "heinous" assault on the girl.

"I have talked to the police commissioner and he has assured that the culprits will be caught soon. I also enquired about the health of the girl and AIIMS authorities told me she is stable now," Gupta said.

Delhi BJP will also extend financial help to the family of the victim, he said.

The Delhi Congress president met the family members of the girl at AIIMS and assured them of providing help.

"Congress will spare no effort in getting them justice. The condition of the girl's parents is very pathetic as they have neither taken a bath, nor changed their clothes for the past three days, as they have been keeping vigil outside the ICU in AIIMS," Kumar said.

The Delhi Mahila Congress workers raised slogans against Kejriwal during his AIIMS visit over the lack of safety of women in the city, said a Delhi Congress leader Parvez Ahmad.

The Youth Congress members also showed black flags to Kejriwal, said a spokesperson of the outfit.

The attention of the LG was also drawn towards the "worsening" law and order situation in Delhi, particularly sexual assaults against women, a Delhi Congress statement said.

Attacking the Kejriwal government and the BJP-led central government, Kumar said Delhiites feel "unsafe and angry" at the "lawlessness" prevailing in the capital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
AIIMS
sexual assault case
Adesh Gupta
CBI inquiry
Congress
Delhi
Anil Kumar

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

 