SGPC 'bans' portrayal of Sikh gurus, their family members through films

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday said it has "banned" the portrayal of Sikh gurus and their family members through films in view of Sikh sentiments.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC's Dharam Prachar Committee in Amritsar, which was presided over by the apex gurdwara body's chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Amid the ongoing trend of making films on Sikh gurus and their family members, there has been resentment among the 'Sangat', Dhami said.

The SGPC was repeatedly receiving objections from various religious societies and the 'Sangat' on this "serious matter". Due to this, "films related to Sikh gurus and their family members will be banned till further decision", he said.