Shaadi Baba: 'Godman' marries six wives, each unaware of the others' existence

One may have come across 'babas' or holy men, who like to add adjectives before the word to explain their quirks and distinct characteristics.

And so we find 'Mauni (silent) Baba', who does not speak or 'Pagala Baba', who behaves strangely.

The baba in question here has come to be known as 'Shaadi baba' by his shocked disciples, as he was found to be extremely fond of 'marriage'.

The 'baba', who was known to his disciples as Anuj Chetan Sarswatiji Maharaj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur, about 175 kms from here, has six known wives. Interestingly, none of the wives, who hailed from different parts in the state, knew that she had a rival.

Maharaj was exposed when his second and third wives found out about his other marriages and approached the police. They also accused him of being involved in flesh trade.

A case was lodged against Maharaj, who is now absconding. During the police investigation, it turned out that he had married many women. "So we have been able to trace six wives... he may have more," said a police official in Shahjahanpur.

At least one of the wives complained that Maharaj had tried to push her into flesh trade, police sources said.

Sources said that the 'baba' had a large following not only in Shahajahanpur but also in different parts of the country. He also had an 'ashram' (religious mutt) in the district.