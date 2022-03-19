'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha'ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar

PTI
Srinagar
  Mar 19 2022
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 15:48 ist
Kashmiri Shia Muslim girls light candles at the grave of their relatives on the occasion of Shab-e- Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Friday, March 18, 2022. On Shab-e- Barat Muslims visit ancestral graveyards during nighttime to pray for the salvation of the souls of the departed. Credit: PTI Photo

'Shab-e-Barat' was observed across the Kashmir valley with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines even as no congregation was allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.

Devotees thronged mosques and shrines on Friday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran, while preachers and religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and the teachings of Islam.

'Shab-e-Barat' is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha'ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

However, no prayers were allowed at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city, the officials said.

The Anjumam Auqaf Jama Masjid, managing committee of the mosque, said the magistrate and police officials dropped by on Friday evening and informed that evening and night prayers and 'Shab-e-Barat' prayers cannot be held at the mosque.

The mosque was then closed for the public, the committee said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre was "deliberately shutting" the doors to religion to instil a sense of "crushing disempowerment and despondency".

"After besieging & tormenting Kashmiris in every possible way, the only solace for people here is religion. GOI is deliberately shutting the doors to that too to instil a sense of crushing disempowerment & despondency. Criminally cruel to say the least," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

