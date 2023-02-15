Shah Jahan's death anniversary: Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from February 17

To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra will be free for three days starting February 17, officials said on Wednesday.
Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' among others will be held on the occasion, they said.
Superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel said, "There will be free entry for tourists in Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan. Tourists will get free entry on 17 and 18 February after 2 pm till sunset and on February 19 entry will be free from sunrise to sunset."
Also Read | Mughal gardens' design draws from vision of paradise, say experts
Shamsuddin Khan, president of the Approved Tourist Guides Association said various rituals which will be held during the three days.
"On the last day of the 'Urs' a 1,880 meter-long 'chadar' would be offered. The 'chadar poshi' attracts people from all religions," he said.
Arti Rana, a resident of Agra said during three days, 'qawwalis' in praise of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz are sung and the tourists also get a chance to visit the graves in the basement that are usually closed.
