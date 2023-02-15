Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17

Shah Jahan's death anniversary: Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from February 17

Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' among others will be held on the occasion

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Feb 15 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 19:56 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra will be free for three days starting February 17, officials said on Wednesday.

Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' among others will be held on the occasion, they said.

Superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel said, "There will be free entry for tourists in Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan. Tourists will get free entry on 17 and 18 February after 2 pm till sunset and on February 19 entry will be free from sunrise to sunset."

Also Read | Mughal gardens' design draws from vision of paradise, say experts

Shamsuddin Khan, president of the Approved Tourist Guides Association said various rituals which will be held during the three days.

"On the last day of the 'Urs' a 1,880 meter-long 'chadar' would be offered. The 'chadar poshi' attracts people from all religions," he said.

Arti Rana, a resident of Agra said during three days, 'qawwalis' in praise of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz are sung and the tourists also get a chance to visit the graves in the basement that are usually closed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Agra
Taj Mahal
Shah Jahan
ASI

What's Brewing

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 