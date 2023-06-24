Shah meets kin of slain J&K Police personnel

Shah meets kin of slain J&K Police personnel, distributes appointment letters

Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel on the second day of his two-day visit to the Union territory at the Police Golf Course.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 24 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 14:47 ist
Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel in Srinagar. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, officials said here.

Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel on the second day of his two-day visit to the Union territory at the Police Golf Course, overlooking the famous Dal Lake here, they said.

Also Read | Two soldiers injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Rajouri

"The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for," he said on Twitter.

"Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs," Shah added.

Earlier, the Union minister, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of a martyr's memorial at Pratap Park in the heart of the city here.

