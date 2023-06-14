Shah to address mega rally, Rajnath to attend security conclave in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu on June 23 to address a rally on the death anniversary of RSS ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing an important security conclave on June 26.

According to local BJP leaders, Shah will address a mega rally in Jammu on the death anniversary of Mukherjee, who championed the cause of Jammu and Kashmir’s complete integration with the Union of India and died in mysterious circumstances while in preventive detention on June 23, 1953, in Kashmir.

Mukherjee occupies an important place in national political history as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. His first tryst with Hindutva politics came after Mukherjee joined the Hindu Mahasabha and in 1944 became its president.

To pay tribute to the late leader, the Home Minister will fly from New Delhi to Jammu, where BJP has planned a mega rally. Sources said Shah could also visit Srinagar before or after addressing the rally to review the security situation in the Union Territory ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 1.

Besides yatra security, Shah could also review militancy-related situations in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to visit Jammu on June 26 where he will be addressing an important security conclave in which security experts and media personalities are expected to participate.

The conclave being organized by the J&K unit of the BJP is a first-of-its-kind initiative and will provide an opportunity for the speakers to discuss security-related issues of the UT, sources said.

The Defence Minister had visited the border Rajouri district on May 6, a day after a terror attack in the Kandi area in which five Army soldiers were killed. Prior to the Kandi attack, five more soldiers were killed at Mendhar in neighbouring Poonch district on April 20.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be visiting Jammu on a three days tour from June 16-18. Puri will address public rallies at Udhampur, Kathua and Samba on June 16, 17 and 18 respectively.