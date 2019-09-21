Shahajahanpur rape victim faces arrest for extortion

The law student, who has accused former Union minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of "raping" her, faces arrest after being booked for trying to extort money from the seer.

According to police sources in Shahajahanpur, about 175 kilometre from here, the name of the victim has been included in the FIR registered against three of her friends on the basis of a complaint by the BJP leader accusing them of trying to black mail him by threatening to make his "sex videos" public.

"We have evidence to prove that she (victim) and her friends had hatched a conspiracy to extort Rs five crore from Chinmayanand," said a police official in Shahajahanpur on Saturday.

Sources said that the SIT was in possession of a video purportedly containing conversation between the victim and her friends about their plan to extort money from the seer.

Besides, the SIT also had details of telephonic conversations among them, sources added.

The victim, however, dismissed the charges and said that she was being "framed" to "save" Chinmayanand.

"It is a ploy to weaken the case... I had an inkling that something like this might happen," she added.

She said that her friends might have tried to extort money from the BJP leader but she was not part of the conspiracy and that she did not have any idea about the plan.

Sources close to her family said that it might have been a ploy to put pressure on the victim to withdraw her complaint at a later stage.

The Swami, had filed a complaint with the police claiming that he had received an anonymous phone call demanding Rs five crore extortion.

He had also alleged in the complaint that the caller had threatened to release an "obscene video".

Chinmayanand was on Friday arrested on charges of "sexually exploiting" the victim.

Dropping of rape charges raised questions over the SIT. Besides the SIT also did not seek remand of the seer, who was sent to jail in 14-days judicial custody.