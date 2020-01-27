Shaheen Bagh textbook case of a few hundred trying to suppress silent majority: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleged that Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest is emerging as "a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority".

He claimed that those trying to fragment India are getting cover at Shaheen Bagh protest where the tricolours are being waived.

"It is offering platform to 'tukde tukde gang' elements under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. This protest is not just a protest against CAA it is a protest against Modi," Prasad said in a press conference.

"Lakhs of people are distressed because they can not go to office, shops are shut and their children are not able to go to school due to road block by Shaheen Bagh protesters," he said.