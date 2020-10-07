Shaheen Bagh's women anti-CAA protesters had no ability to call off stir: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday noted that the Shaheen Bagh protests started by a group of women to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 had a huge periphery comprising mainly of male protestors, volunteers and bystanders who all seemed to have a stake in the continuance of the blockade of the road connecting Delhi and Noida.

"The Shaheen Bagh protest perhaps no longer remained the sole and empowering voice of women, who also appeared to no longer have the ability to call off the protest themselves. There was also the possibility of the protestors not fully realising the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a general unwillingness to relocate to another site," a three-judge bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

The court, which declared public roads can't be occupied for protests, relied upon reports given by interlocutors senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran, to point out their nature of demands was very wide and that it did look difficult to find a middle path towards at least facilitating the opening of the blocked public way.

"The report suggested that the views reflected in private conversations with the protestors were somewhat different from the public statements made to the media and to the protesting crowd in attendance," the court said.

The court noted that it appeared that an absence of leadership guiding the protest and the presence of various groups of protesters had resulted in many influencers who were acting possibly at cross-purposes with each other.

Acting on a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni, the bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, said, only after the Covid-19 pandemic, greater wisdom prevailed over the protestors and the Shaheen Bagh site was cleared, albeit with some police action to remove the structures, built over there in about 100 days of the sit-in.