Shahjahanpur BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar declared absconder by UP court

Shahjahanpur BJP MP declared absconder by UP court

Sagar did not appear before the court despite several summons following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • Nov 23 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Photo Credit: iStock Photo

Local BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar has been declared as an absconder by a special MP/MLA court here after he failed to appear before it in connection with a case pertaining to seizure of poll material in 2019.

Judge Asma Sultana declared him an absconder on November 21. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the then SDM Sadar had seized the campaign material of BJP candidate Sagar on the Bareilly-Jalalabad road and a case was registered.

Sagar did not appear before the court despite several summons following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, Special Public Prosecution Officer Neelima Saxena told PTI on Wednesday.

The court said the copy of the order should be pasted at the residence of the MP as well as at public places. 

