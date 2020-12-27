Police arrest man accused of raping Dalit minor girl

Shahjahanpur: Police arrest man accused of raping 17-year old Dalit girl

The girl managed to escape and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who lodged a police complaint

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur, UP,
  • Dec 27 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 15:08 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped here by a 25-year-old man, who was nabbed hours later, police said on Sunday.

The accused hails from the girl's village, they said.

"On Saturday, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a sugarcane field by a 25-year-old man from her village under Jalalabad police station," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The girl managed to escape and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who lodged a police complaint, he said.

The accused was arrested late on Saturday night, Anand said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Dalit
rape
minor
minor rape victim

What's Brewing

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 