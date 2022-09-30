Sharjeel Imam granted bail in 2019 sedition case

Delhi's Saket Court on Friday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in a case lodged against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia during anti-CAA-NRC protest in 2019.
The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn.
The mayhem saw more than 50 people lose their lives besides leaving over 700 persons injured.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube