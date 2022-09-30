Sharjeel Imam granted bail in 2019 sedition case

Delhi's Saket Court on Friday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in a case lodged against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia during anti-CAA-NRC protest in 2019.

The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn.

The mayhem saw more than 50 people lose their lives besides leaving over 700 persons injured.

More to follow...