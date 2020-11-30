'Shehla Rashid took Rs 3 crore to join politics': Father demands probe against her NGOs

Abdul Rashid Shora, father of student activist and former JNU Students' Union vice-president Shehla Rashid, Monday accused her daughter of having taken a huge sum of money from a businessman for joining politics in Kashmir.

Releasing a three-page letter addressed to J&K Director General Police (DGP) at a press conference in Jammu, Shora claimed that he is facing a threat to his life from Shehla, her sister, her mother and her armed security guard. Shora sought a probe into his daughter’s finances, accusing her of receiving Rs 3 crore from two people under investigation for terror funding.

Shora claimed that his daughter had been first offered the amount through him to join a party that was to be floated by former IAS officer Shah Faesal. While he refused, his daughter allegedly accepted the “deal”.

“Shehla threatened me not to disclose this deal to anybody or my meeting with Zahoor Watali and Engineer Rashid, otherwise my life would be in danger,” Shora claimed.

He alleged that the money was given by businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Wattali, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a terror funding case. Shora also sought an enquiry into their bank accounts, email IDs, acquisitions of property by them in Delhi.

The DGP has reportedly forwarded the letter to the IGP Kashmir for “appropriate action.”

However, responding to her father's allegations, Shehla termed his statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless.” “Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said: “My mother has tolerated abuse, violence and mental torture all her life. She has kept quiet for the sake of respect for the family now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too.”