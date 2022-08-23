Shinde vs Uddhav: SC refers case on 'real' Shiv Sena to larger bench

SC refers case on 'real' Shiv Sena to larger bench

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 23 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 13:10 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS and PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The bench will hear the case on Thursday (August 25).

The apex court ordered the Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday (August 25) on the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

More to follow...

Eknath Shinde
Supreme Court
Uddhav Thackeray
India News

