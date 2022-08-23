Shinde vs Uddhav: SC refers case on 'real' Shiv Sena to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The bench will hear the case on Thursday (August 25).

The apex court ordered the Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday (August 25) on the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

More to follow...